Cape Cod Community College Scheduling Enrollment Appointments on Campus

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College is now accepting limited on-campus enrollment appointments with prospective students for the fall 2020 semester.

All of the College’s student services are now arranged in the Grossman Commons building on campus, following social distancing protocols.

Appointments are capped at 30-minutes and must be scheduled in advance.

No walk-in appointments are being taken at this time.

“With the fall semester just a few weeks away, our team wanted to make sure that anybody interested in taking college classes this September had the opportunity to do so, in a safe, organized way,” said Christine McCarey, Dean of Enrollment Management and Advising Services at Cape Cod Community College.

“While we’re still taking virtual appointments, it’s important to give our community a safe way to sign up for classes or get information in person. By setting up a socially distanced, one-stop enrollment center, we stand ready to help anybody who wants to start at 4Cs.”

To schedule an appointment, students must first email or call the College’s Admissions, Financial Aid, or Advising teams.

From there, guests will be given a time to arrive on campus, and will be checked-in outside of Grossman Commons.

After confirmation, they will be allowed into the building for their scheduled 30-minute meeting.

All individuals on campus must wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing of at least six feet.

Fall classes at Cape Cod Community College start September 8 and will be offered exclusively in one of three formats:

Online : all work is done online with no set meeting times.

: all work is done online with no set meeting times. Remote : all work is done online with scheduled virtual meeting times during the week.

: all work is done online with scheduled virtual meeting times during the week. Hybrid: blend of online classes with limited time on campus for hands-on lab work and projects that allow for social distancing

The college will have team members available via appointment Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to help with admissions, advising, and financial aid.

For more information on Cape Cod Community College, click here.