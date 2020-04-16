Cape Cod Community College Offering Discounted Education Programs

HYANNIS – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College is providing a series of discounted and free educational courses.

The series is designed to teach the ins-and-outs of working remotely.

The “Working Virtual Series” takes place exclusively in a remote learning environment, and covers a wide variety of programming that includes remote meeting essentials, infection control and prevention of COVID-19, communicating clearly in virtual spaces, and G suite collaboration tools programs.

In addition to the new remote working series, CCAPE is also launching a new free, online “Smart Manufacturing Training Program” in collaboration with MassHire South Shore Workforce Board.

The training is free through the support of a manufacturing training grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and the MassHire Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Partnership.

An internship with a local employer is included as part of the program.

“As the world of education has been forced to abruptly change course these past two months, our college remains agile, dedicated to providing the necessary workforce and community education our region needs, in a creative, safe, networked format,” said Cape Cod Community College President John Cox.

“This educational outreach meets an immediate need for employers and employees, and we are pleased to be able to offer them in a format that meets social distancing requirements, and yet remains extremely flexible.”

Courses in the “Working Virtual Series” are being offered at a discounted price of $49 for one course or $79 for two sessions.

Space in all programs is limited and enrollments are accepted on a first-come first-served basis.

To learn more about enrollment in these programs, contact the Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College at 508 375 5010 or visit Capecod.edu/ccape.