Cape Cod Community College Students Lead Change in Trustee Law

WEST BARNSTABLE – Recent changes in laws regarding eligibility requirements for student trustees now allow part-time students to hold the position at community colleges and state universities in Massachusetts.

President of Cape Cod Community College’s Student Government Association Caitlin Marotta and Vice President Lindzie White were at the forefront of the movement.

The position of student trustee belongs to each school’s board of trustees, a governing body that makes crucial decisions regarding the direction of the school, in addition to its student population.

Working in conjunction with local and state officials, the Student Government Association managed to accomplish their goal after a year of hard work.

Before its amendment, advocates said that the law created an obstacle for students of color, who are enrolled part-time across Massachusetts at a greater rate than white students.

White emphasized the importance of part-time students to institutions across the state, adding that being more aware of their challenges and experiences would be a major benefit to each board of trustees.

By Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter