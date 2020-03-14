UPDATE: Cape Cod Community College Career Expo Postponed to September

HYANNIS –As the need for employees remains high on Cape Cod, Cape Cod Community College will co-host a Career Expo to help support local job-seekers and employers.

UPDATE: The event has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. It was originally set for March 31.

The Expo will be held in partnership with Cape Cod Young Professionals, MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center, and Gannett Media.

For those in the community seeking a new career, or those interested in finding an employer well suited to their skillset, the Career Expo will provide a chance to meet local employers currently hiring for open positions with opportunities for growth.

The event is free for job-seekers and open to all who are interested in networking with local businesses to explore a variety of career paths.

“Networking is a great way to build a base of professional connections, learn about opportunities, and meet others who share your interests or have resources you can utilize,” said Lauren Barker, Chief Executive Officer at Cape Cod Young Professionals.

“The Career Expo is an excellent networking opportunity for local job-seekers, whether you are already established in a career path or looking to make a change.”

Interested expo participants are encouraged to bring their resume to the event and dress casually, but professionally.

Career Expo partners at the event will offer a variety of resources to attendees including 15 minute resume critiques, interview coaching, and information on networking.

“Recruiters today spend less than 30 seconds reviewing a resume,” said Joan Rezendes, Director of Business Services at MassHire Career Center.

“Our Certified Professional Resume Writers will offer quick resume critiques offering tips to job seekers that will make their resumes stand out and increase their chances of getting the interview.”

The event is a Career Expo as opposed to a Job Fair and as such, exhibitors are encouraged to promote positions that offer prospective employees a career path instead of seasonal or short-term employment.

“We are really encouraging exhibitors to promote job that’s have a real growth potential within the organization,” said Barb Howell, Program Quality Coordinator at The Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College.

“This is not a job fair, it’s a career expo so we are promoting long term employment instead of short term and seasonal employment.”

“This is a great chance for local employers to consider promoting positions that offer Career Expo attendees a path to advancement within their organization,” said Tammi Jacobsen, Director of Workforce Development and Training at The Center for Corporate and Professional Education at Cape Cod Community College.

“We are excited to welcome a variety of employers to the 2020 Career Expo, including for profit, nonprofit, municipal, and private sector organizations.”

Spaces for exhibitors is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

Employers seeking more information, contact Howell at bhowell@capecod.edu to request a registration form.