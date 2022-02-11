Cape Cod Community College Nursing Program Receives $500k

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College has received a $500,000 gift in support of its nursing program.

New technology and the establishment of an endowed faculty fund that will provide professional development and research will be supported by the funds.

The nursing faculty member will be named to a two-year term and awarded with a stipend to pursue research in their field. Another nursing professor will receive the recognition after the term is complete.

The gift comes courtesy of Maureen Wilkens, a philanthropist who has previously supported the college’s nursing and dental programs.

She has also donated $5 million for the creation of the new Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center.

The $5 million gift was the largest private donation ever to a community college, said 4Cs officials.

“I recognize and value the important work Cape Cod Community College is doing to educate students to become nurses in our community,” Wilkens said in a statement.

“This is a vitally important field, and I know hospitals and healthcare facilities all over the region, including Cape Cod Healthcare, rely deeply on the talented healthcare professionals the college educates. The nursing faculty are at the center of that education, bringing their immense talent and dedication to their classes every day. I salute them for their important work as educators.”

The nursing program at 4Cs currently serves about 150 students annually.