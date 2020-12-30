You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Offers Fundamentals of Shellfish Farming Course

December 30, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – A 10 week course being taught over Zoom on the fundamentals of shellfish farming is being offered by the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension.

Their Southeastern Massachusetts Aquaculture Center and the Woods Hole Sea Grant will enable anyone interested to learn about topics such as predator control, shellfish biology, and business management.

The registration deadline is January 28, and the course itself starts on February 4.

The cost of the course is $75.

Classes will take place every Thursday from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s website by clicking here.

By Maura MacDonald

