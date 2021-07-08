You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod, Falmouth Hospitals Receive Top Safety Rating

Cape Cod, Falmouth Hospitals Receive Top Safety Rating

July 8, 2021

HYANNIS – Top safety ratings have been given to both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital by a national watchdog organization.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide–which aims to protect patients from accidents, injuries, and other medical errors–gave the two hospitals under the Cape Cod Healthcare umbrella an “A” grade in their rankings for the spring season.

Cape Cod Hospital has now earned this distinction nine times, while Falmouth Hospital has earned top marks from The Leapfrog Group on three occasions.

Leapfrog’s results are peer reviewed and open to the public; more information can be found on their website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 