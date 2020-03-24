Cape Cod Foundation Providing Help During COVID-19 Outbreak

Yarmouth – The Cape Cod Foundation has joined local partners working to support the community during the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has made investments of $5,000 to the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund, a program of the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, to support immediate individual needs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

They have also given $5,000 to the Cape and Islands United Way for immediate support to nonprofit organizations whose clients are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

In addition, The Cape Cod Foundation has allocated $100,000 into a Strategic Emergency Response Fund, which will provide money to support the operation of Cape Cod nonprofit organizations as they address the evolving impacts.

“We live in an amazing community where people are ready to step up, work together, and help their neighbors. We know the needs will continue to evolve, and we are so grateful and proud to support the organizations in the community that are immediately serving our residents and providing critical services and needed financial relief during this difficult time,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation in a statement.

“We also know that to battle something on this scale requires a tiered, multi-pronged approach. As the community foundation for Barnstable County, our role is to not only provide resources to support the needs of today, but to provide resources as the needs of the community change. With that in mind, the Strategic Emergency Response Fund compliments the efforts of our colleagues on the front lines by providing needed operational support to our local nonprofits now and after this emergency,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley also said that the Foundation is exploring how to work with existing grantees to release them from the original restrictions of their grants and re-purpose funds since many may not be able to accomplish their original goals.