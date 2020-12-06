Cape Cod Foundation Announces COVID-19 Fundraising Relief Challenge

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation has raised $750,000 for its Strategic Emergency Response Fund and has issued a matching challenge to the community.

The “Respond, Rebuild and Reimagine” challenge would generate an additional $1.5 million for immediate and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic relief on Cape Cod, said The Foundation.

“Our goals for this challenge are to increase immediate financial support to Cape Cod residents impacted by the pandemic and to strengthen key nonprofit organizations for long-term stability and lasting change,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation in a statement.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Foundation has raised more than $1.5 million and distributed more than $1.18 million to nonprofit organizations.

The Foundation said that the “Respond, Rebuild and Reimagine” challenge is the result of a gift from The Gitlin Family and support from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

“We have been able to do this through the generosity of individuals like the Gitlin Family, partnering organizations, and foundations,” said O’Malley in the statement.

“However, the need is still great. Recovery will take time. Through ongoing collective giving, we can increase community impact—now and in the months to come.”

Funds raised by the challenge will be deployed back into the community to support nonprofit organizations helping residents with basic human needs, like food, housing, utility bills, transportation costs, medicine, childcare and other needs, said the organization.

The challenge will raise funds through May 31, 2021.

Donations can be made to the Strategic Emergency Response Fund at capecodfoundation.org.