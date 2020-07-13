Cape Cod Foundation Provides COVID-19 Support for Champ Homes

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Foundation recently provided financial support to Champ Homes, a nonprofit focused on offering transitional housing and support services for Cape Cod’s homeless and near homeless residents.

Champ Homes also received a grant from the foundation in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to support Champ Homes’ effort to provide individually wrapped and safely prepared meals for quarantined participants in the program.

The ongoing mission of Champ Homes is to provide transitional housing for adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as provide life skills, mentoring, vocational opportunities, and self-advocacy.

Immediate concerns of the organization include ensuring hot showers, clean towels, clothing and toiletries,and mail services.

Participants will be helped back on their feet and into a place of regained self-sufficiency, according to the organization.

More information about Champ Homes and their services can be found at their website.