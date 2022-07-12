You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Receives $1.36 M for Food Security

Cape Cod Foundation Receives $1.36 M for Food Security

July 12, 2022

COURTESY OF THE FAMILY PANTRY OF CAPE COD: A refrigerated truck acquired by the Family Pantry of Cape Cod will now deliver food to the Provincetown Council on Aging.

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Foundation has received over $1.3 million from the state to support food access and security across Cape Cod.

Cape Kid Meals, Family Pantry of Cape Cod, and South Shore Community Action Council local organizations benefiting from the initial funding wave of close to $400,000.

The three nonprofits are the largest food pantry on Cape Cod and two organizations serving meals for children in-school and on weekends.

“These grant recipients have demonstrated impact across the region, the capacity to expand outreach, and the ability to meet eligibility and reporting requirements,” said Foundation President and CEO Kristin O’Malley.

Salaries for staff and capital expenses can be funded with the money, including purchase for refrigerated trucks to help transport food.

