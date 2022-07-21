Cape Cod Gateway Airport Using COVID Relief for Expansion Projects

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport has received almost $18 million in federal COVID relief, most of which will help fund facility expansions and redevelopments.

The Mary Dunn Way Extension Project will utilize $5,350,458 of the $17,971,966 total, providing direct access to the East Ramp from Route 28. The project will also rehabilitate existing roadway, upgrade utilities, and add sidewalks and a bike lane.

The second $6,355,919 effort will see both the Airport Operations Office remodeled and the replacement of one of the airport’s T-Hangars.

“[The Airport Operations Building] is the building that is the contact point for many of our corporate users for the facility and private aircraft users. It’s where they come and they see for the first time Cape Cod Gateway Airport, and that building has been in dire straits for quite some time,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis.

The airport is also developing with sustainability in mind; the T-hangar project will include an option for future rooftop solar power.

Servis also added that the projects will help make the airport and other local transit services like the ferries more accessible and noticeable for travelers.

“We are the transportation tub but unfortunately not everyone sees this airport as an opportunity for them to utilize this airport versus driving to Boston or Providence,” said Servis.

The Mary Dunn Way extension project expanding access to the East Ramp from Route 28 is expected to be complete by September 30, while the remodeling and replacement T-Hangar will be finished in late July of next year.