Cape Cod Healthcare Announces Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

The following is the full statement issued by Cape Cod Healthcare and Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment regarding drive-through COVID-19 testing on Cape.

HYANNIS – As of March 16, 2020, Cape Cod Healthcare, in partnership with Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, will provide drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing to patients with a doctor’s order from Cape Cod Healthcare.

Testing will be held at Cape Cod Community College at 2240 Iyannough Road from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week initially.

“These testing capabilities will allow Cape Cod Healthcare to address a critical need to identify and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare. “This is an unprecedented public health issue and it requires the attention and support of the entire community.”

“Barnstable County continues to plan and respond to the COVID-19 emergency on Cape Cod in a coordinated effort with Cape Cod Healthcare and the 15 communities in our region,” said Sean O’Brien, Director of Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

To receive testing, patients must be screened for COVID-19 by a Cape Cod Healthcare clinical care provider, receive a doctor’s order and appointment for COVID-19 testing. Patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, coughing or shortness of breath should contact their primary care provider to be screened for COVID-19.

If you do not have a primary care provider, please call a Cape Cod Healthcare urgent care center. Please note: Those arriving at the testing site without a doctor’s orders and/or an appointment will be turned away without exception.

At the designated appointment time, the patient will drive to the main entrance of Cape Cod Community College and follow signage to the testing lot. Patient will remain in the car, present a photo ID and receive a nasal swab by nurse in personal protective equipment. The patient will

receive a copy of discharge instructions for self-quarantine once testing is complete.

Samples collected from the location will be sent to the Department Public of Health (DPH) or an offsite commercial testing facility depending on their symptoms. Results are expected to be available between one (1) to three (3) business days. All results (positive and negative) will be reported to the patient. Patients who have been tested will also receive a daily check-in call by a public health nurse until their results are confirmed.

Patients will be tested regardless of their ability to pay; no copays will be charged for a COVID-19 test.

Cape Cod Healthcare will continue to screen, test and manage patients in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Cape Cod Healthcare continues to encourage the community to educate themselves by visiting http://www.capecodhealth.org/coronavirus and take infection prevention precautions.

If you are experiencing symptoms, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath – please call your primary care provider before arriving at a healthcare location. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.