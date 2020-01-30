Cape Cod Healthcare Announces February Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals are in urgent need of blood donations, especially the O negative blood type, and numerous drives are being held across Cape Cod throughout February.

The majority of the February blood drives will be held in the Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Mobile, which is located in the parking lot of sponsoring businesses and organizations.

Blood collected at the blood drives stays on Cape Cod to help local families and patients in need.

While all blood types are needed on a regular basis, there is currently a shortage of O negative blood. Individuals with O negative blood are considered “universal donors” since the blood can be transfused to almost any patient in need, regardless of their blood type.

Donors to CCHC blood drives in February will get a Cumberland Farms gift card.

Those donating at the 10th Annual U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drives will receive a commemorative long sleeved t-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome at all blood drives.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit Capecodhealth.org/giveblood or call 508 86BLOOD.

February 2020 Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Drives are listed below.

February 4: 10 am – 3 p.m., Harwich Police Department, 183 Sisson Rd, Harwich

In addition, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-in blood donations and is also open on select weekends.

The hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

Since each unit of blood collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, it is a constant challenge for the medical centers to maintain a sufficient supply.

The last blood drive for the month of January is Thursday, January 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Community Center.