Cape Cod Healthcare Announces February Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals are in urgent need of blood donations, especially the O negative blood type, and numerous drives are being held across Cape Cod throughout February.
The majority of the February blood drives will be held in the Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Mobile, which is located in the parking lot of sponsoring businesses and organizations.
Blood collected at the blood drives stays on Cape Cod to help local families and patients in need.
While all blood types are needed on a regular basis, there is currently a shortage of O negative blood. Individuals with O negative blood are considered “universal donors” since the blood can be transfused to almost any patient in need, regardless of their blood type.
Donors to CCHC blood drives in February will get a Cumberland Farms gift card.
Those donating at the 10th Annual U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drives will receive a commemorative long sleeved t-shirt.
Walk-ins are welcome at all blood drives.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit Capecodhealth.org/giveblood or call 508 86BLOOD.
February 2020 Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Drives are listed below.
- February 4: 10 am – 3 p.m., Harwich Police Department, 183 Sisson Rd, Harwich
- February 5: 10 a.m. – 4 m., Hyannis Youth and Community Center, 141 Bassett Lane, Hyannis
- February 6: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, 869 Route 6A, Brewster
- February 8: 8 m. – 2 p.m., 10th Annual U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive, Yarmouth Police Department, 340 Higgins Crowell Rd. Yarmouth
- February 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10th Annual U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive, Yarmouth Police Department, 340 Higgins Crowell Rd. Yarmouth
- February 12: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 10th Annual U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive @ the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center inside Cape Cod Hospital, 27 Park St, Hyannis
- February 13: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Federated Church, 162 Main Street, Orleans
- February 18: 12 noon to 6 p.m., Falmouth Masons at the John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford Street, Falmouth
- February 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barnstable Police Department, 1200 Phinneys Lane, Barnstable
- February 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harwich Community Center, 100 Oak Street, Harwich
- February 24: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Rd, Mashpee
- February 25: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bass River Rod and Gun Club, 621 Route 6A, Yarmouthport
- February 27: 11:30 a.m. – to 5:30 p.m., Stoneman Medical Center, 2 Jan Sebastian Drive, Sandwich
- February 28: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Clark Lab – 5th Floor, 360 Woods Hole Rd, Woods Hole
In addition, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-in blood donations and is also open on select weekends.
The hospitals must have at least one week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.
Since each unit of blood collected or purchased only lasts 42 days, it is a constant challenge for the medical centers to maintain a sufficient supply.
The last blood drive for the month of January is Thursday, January 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Chatham Community Center.