Cape Cod Healthcare Announces Physician Policy Update for COVID-19 Testing

HYANNIS – With an overwhelming demand for COVID-19 testing since the roll out of drive-through testing this week, Cape Cod Healthcare has revised its policy relative to physicians able to order testing for patients.

Starting today, a physician must have affiliated status with Cape Cod Healthcare to submit a patient’s order for drive-through testing.

Officials say that by limiting the ability to order testing to physicians in the Cape Cod Healthcare network, the healthcare system will be better able to meet the needs of the community.

A physician outside of the network will not be able to submit an order for testing.

Also starting today, those without a primary care physician who are experiencing symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath, are asked to call 508-862-5595.

They will be screened for COVID-19 testing with a Cape Cod Healthcare clinical provider over the phone.

If testing is required, the clinical provider will follow the same process of submitting the doctor’s order to the testing team and the patient will be called with a testing appointment time.

To receive testing, patients must be screened for COVID-19 by a clinical care provider, receive a doctor’s order and an appointment for COVID-19 testing.

Patients displaying symptoms of the virus are asked to contact their primary care provider to be screened.

Those arriving at the testing site without a doctor’s orders and/or appointment will be turned away without exception.

Those also experiencing serious symptoms and do not have a primary care provider are asked to visit the triage tents located outside Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital for screening.

For more information on the COVID-19 testing process, visit capecodhealth.org/coronavirus.