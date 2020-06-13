Cape Cod Healthcare Awarded by Healthcare Financial Management Association

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has received the 2020 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle.

The award, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), went to Cape Cod Healthcare for meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implementing the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied by the HFMA’s initiatives and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.

Recipients of the award are acknowledged as industry leaders and share their strategies with their colleagues.

“Our goal every day is to take incredible care of people and that commitment permeates our entire organization. Our revenue cycle team and strategies are as invested in our patients’ experiences as our clinicians,” said Michael L. Connors, CPA, Chief Financial Officer for Cape Cod Healthcare in a statement.

“From handling insurance coverage and billing processes to providing financial counseling when needed, we work with our patients and their families every day to ensure they have the information and resources they need.”

The award will be formally presented during a session of the Virtual Annual Conference on July 17.