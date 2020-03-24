You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Medical Supply Donation Program

March 24, 2020

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is expanding the number of locations where residents can donate essential medical supplies to be used by healthcare providers to protect themselves as they care for patients in the fight against COVID-19.

Items needed include isolation gowns, face shields, surgical masks, nitrile gloves, 3M N95 masks, disinfectant wipes and no touch or forehead thermometers.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our local community and friends,” said Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare.

“It is a true indication of how Cape Cod has banded together during this COVID-19 crisis.”

Cape Cod Healthcare is working with the Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps to expand the medical supply donation program to include additional sites across Cape Cod.

To help ensure the safety of physicians, nurses and staff, unopened or sealed packages of medical grade masks in all sizes are preferred by Cape Cod Healthcare. 

Hand-sewn masks will be accepted at donation locations and all masks are asked to be boxed or sealed in plastic.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

  • Falmouth Hospital – 100 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth (Employee Parking lot)
  • Fontaine Outpatient Medical Center – 525 Long Pond Road, Harwich
  • Hyannis Urgent Care – 1220 Iyannough Road, Hyannis
  • Parking Lot – 9 East Main Street, Hyannis (intersection of Rt. 28)
  • Stoneman Outpatient Medical Center – 2 Jan Sebastian Dr, Sandwich

For location information, click here

Financial contributions to help support Cape Cod Healthcare in its response to COVID-19 can be made here

