Cape Cod Healthcare Furlough Extended As Some Return to Work

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has extended its furlough for another 30 days, but some of those furloughed will be returning to work this week.

1199 SEIU Vice President Jerry Fishbein confirmed the news, saying that those being recalled include lab technicians, CNAs, phlebotomists, OR techs and those in supportive services.

The union represents more than half of the 600 Cape Cod Healthcare employees furloughed last month.

Of those, around 95 members of the union have returned to work since.

Fishbein added that he hasn’t heard anything about his members being permanently cut, but they’re monitoring it closely.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO and President Michael Lauf announced the decision to furlough on May 7, which he said was prompted by a significant loss of revenue for the organization.

Lauf said that he and other executives and management were taking pay cuts through October.