Cape Cod Healthcare Hosting Blood Drive in Eastham

EASTHAM – A blood drive to benefit the local community will be held in the Town of Eastham by Cape Cod Healthcare.

The Eastham Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, December 30, from 11 am to 5 pm at the Eastham Public Library on Samoset Road.

Appointments will be required to participate in the blood drive.

Appointments can be made online at Cape Cod Healthcare’s website, or by phone using (508) 862-5663.

More information on local blood drives can be also found at the Cape Cod Blood Center Facebook page.