Cape Cod Healthcare Hosting Emergency Care Conference

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine will be presenting the annual Emergency Care Conference Tuesday for medical professionals across the Cape.

Physicians, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and other health care staff will gather to learn and discuss a broad spectrum of topics about emergency care.

“It focuses on pre-hospital and hospital staff, so we encourage any staff in the emergency department from any facility to come listen to our speakers,” said Jean Estes, Stroke Program Manager at Falmouth Hospital and Organizer for the event.

Some of the emergency care situations they will discuss include urgent respiratory cases from pre-hospital through tertiary care, how to deal with high-risk pediatric emergencies, and updates to treating strokes.

As an exercise, attendees will also discuss historical assassinations, such as that of Julius Caesar, and how the victim may have been successfully treated using modern medicine.

Multiple speakers will be featured at the conference, including experts on stroke, cardiac emergencies in pediatrics and MedFlight treatment.

“I think it’s a great review of emergency care,” said Estes.

“It’s a great way to learn more about pediatric care, pediatric emergencies for respiratory and cardiology. Stroke is just happening everywhere, and the revolution of stroke changes daily. There’s more and more treatment for stroke. We have to get people well aware that things can be done for stroke up to 24 hours after the stroke.”

The event is also approved for Continuing Education Unit credits.

“Everybody who attends this conference, enjoys this conference. The speakers are very interactive. I think the participants really learn through great videos and great lectures and great styles. Everybody’s relaxed, it’s almost a laugh-and-learn atmosphere,” said Estes.

The Emergency Care Conference for medical professionals will be held from 7 to 3 pm at the Coonamessett Inn in Falmouth.