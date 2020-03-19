Cape Cod Healthcare Hosts Blood Drives As Need for Donations Continues

HYANNIS – With blood centers across the country experiencing a significant drop in donations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Cod Healthcare is putting on blood drives to continue to help their need.

A blood drive is being held today at Cape Cod Healthcare’s Stoneman Outpatient Center in Sandwich from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, March 30 at the Federated Church in Cotuit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Program continues to need blood,” said Senior Blood Donor Recruiter Jonathan DeCoste.

“We are still running the same drives and hours that we have scheduled on our calendar. While all types are needed, we are especially in need of O negative.”

The list of drives can be found at capecodhealth.org.

The scheduled drives are updated regularly so residents are asked to check back for up to the minute schedule changes.

To minimize contact with others, all donations are by appointment only.

Those interested in donating are asked to call 508-86BLOOD (862-5663) or schedule online within the individual donation page events.

Cape Cod Healthcare officials said that it’s important for people to know the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod hospital continues to schedule platelet donations by appointment.

When platelet donors arrive, they will be screened at the main entrance.

The center is also available for blood donations by in-hospital employees.

“We have modified our travel deferral policy – due to the coronavirus outbreak in numerous countries throughout Europe, Asia and India, we are taking precautions to defer blood donors who have traveled to areas with widespread or ongoing community spread for 28 days from the date of departure from these countries based on CDC level 3 travel notices,” noted DeCoste.

It’s subject to change based on the CDC’s daily updates.

“It is safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” said Giroir.

The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.