Cape Cod Healthcare Officials Prepared for Increased Coronavirus Risk

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare officials say concerns are growing worldwide about the new Chinese respiratory virus that has killed more than 800 people, but that the local risk remains extremely low.

The new virus, which has been compared to SARS and MERS, is a health emergency across the world after breaking out in Wuhan, China.

The virus has killed more people than the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.

Dr. David Pombo, with Cape Cod Healthcare, says Cape Codders should be more concerned with coming down with more likely winter viruses, like influenza.

“Right now, if you are living on Cape Cod, your chances of dying from the flu are much higher than your chances of dying from the coronavirus,” Pombo said.

He said there is a robust infection prevention and screening program in place throughout the United States.

The U.S. is temporarily denying entry to foreign nationals who visited China in the last two weeks.

Individuals who have been in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, in the past 14 days are also restricted from entering the country and will be quarantined for two weeks.

U.S. citizens who are returning from anywhere else in China will be screened for symptoms.

“It seems to be that detection and isolation is going to be quite effective, I believe, in terms of stemming it here locally,” Pombo said.

Pombo said the Department of Public Health will most likely by consumed by the new virus for the foreseeable future.

“Monitoring is going to be ongoing until this thing really kind of peters out or we get a vaccine,” he said.

Cape Cod Healthcare is prepared to handle potential patients who may have the virus with protocols similar to Ebola.

“Our primary defense is, what we did with Ebola, basically a travel questionnaire,” Pombo said.

“If people have traveled to an area that is effected or if they have been exposed to a confirmed case then we would designate them as a person under investigation, then isolate them from a respiratory standpoint, and then contact the Department of Health in the state.”

The main defense for hospital employees and others from an infected individuals is personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and face protection.

“The main thing is the initial alertness for travel or exposure to somebody and then getting them under the screening protocol,” Pombo said.

Individuals who are designated as a person under investigation would be isolated in negative pressure rooms, and staff would be educated on how to properly use personal protection equipment.

“That can be highly effective as was shown by the Ebola virus,” Pombo said.

“Personal protective equipment used carefully is very, very effective in terms of protecting the staff.”

Pombo said any local residents who are suffering severe respiratory problems should see a primary care physician or emergency doctor.

“A medical person will make the determination as to whether they have had a coronavirus risk expose,” he said.

“If anybody is having severe respiratory problems they should be evaluated and then answer the questions appropriately as directed.”

Right now, locally there are currently no serious concerns about coronavirus being the cause of a respiratory illness.

Pombo said influenza is still circulating and that anyone who has not received the vaccine should do so.