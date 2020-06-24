Cape Cod Healthcare Opens Drive-Through Testing Facility at Falmouth Hospital

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened a drive-through testing site at Falmouth Hospital in order to serve the upper Cape with expanded COVID-19 testing availability.

This second site will add additional testing capacity to the region and supplements the existing mid-Cape testing facility on the campus of Cape Cod Community College.

Additionally, testing is available to any person on the Cape and Islands with a doctor’s order, including those with a physician not affiliated with Cape Cod Healthcare or not located on Cape Cod.

Individuals without a primary care physician can call the dedicated call center at 508 862 5595 to be screened for testing by a clinical provider by phone.

For more information about COVID-19 testing at Cape Cod Healthcare, click here.