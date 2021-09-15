Cape Cod Healthcare Patients Warned of MyChart Phishing Scam

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare patients are being warned of a MyChart phishing scam targeting personal healthcare information.

The scam is an email that presents itself as a correspondence from MyChart services and can even include the victim’s first name.

MyChart is an online platform utilized by CCHC that allows patients make appointments and review prescriptions with their healthcare provider.

If any of the links in the email are followed, it brings victims to a phony MyChart website asking patients to log in, providing their username and password that can open patients up to identity theft.

Consumer Assistance Council Inc. Executive Director Marie Clougher said that victims presented with this scam or any other kinds of suspicious emails looking for personal information should raise red flags.

“Do not fall for it. The best way is to do an end run around that and get out of that email—delete it, whatever—and then contact that entity directly. Go on your MyChart platform and see if there’s any request that has been made. Go right to that entity, and then you know that you’re initiating the contact,” said Clougher.

“It’s a very simple fix that completely and utterly keeps you safe, because you have initiated the outreach. You’re not responding to an email that could very well be a scammer.”

Clougher said that taking a step back from a situation that seems suspicious—be it email, phone call, or text—and re-engaging whoever the sender claims to represent on your own terms is a helpful way to avoid scams of all kinds.