Cape Cod Healthcare Providing Tips to Reduce Stress During COVID-19 Outbreak

HYANNIS – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Cape Cod Healthcare is providing residents tips on how to reduce stress during the unprecedented times.

“People have to remind themselves that this is temporary and that they can get through it,” said psychiatrist and Medical Director of Emergency Psychiatry services at Cape Cod Hospital, Cathy Perkins.

Perkins said that self-isolation is not easy and that people in quarantine can suffer from anxiety, depression, anger, irritability, and when self-isolation ends, post-traumatic stress disorder.

She added that people who are already suffering from mental illness or addiction may find it complicated to access their usual support services.

Perkins said those who are already receiving treatment may be able to still connect with a therapist or group through technology.

Cape Cod Healthcare’s Centers for Behavioral Health is working with established and new patients by telephone and video conferencing.

“This could be an opportunity for a different way of doing things,” said Perkins.

“A different way to think. I’m learning to sit still with myself and not be constantly on the go or entertained with events and activities.”

To maintain mental balance, Dr. Perkins recommends:

Set new boundaries.

“Everybody has to decide what limit they have and how much news they can watch or should watch,” said Perkins.

Cut yourself some slack.

“Just allow yourself to have that downtime and to sit on your couch, watching TV or reading or doing whatever it is you might not normally do on a regular Monday or Tuesday,” Perkins said.

Give each other some space.

If there are others in your household, make a plan for how everyone is going to get some time for themselves.

“Try to negotiate those private times that would help certain family members or all family members.”

Identify your support system.

Doctor Perkins said, “It might not be within your family. It might be your neighbor down the street or it might be a co-worker who you can’t see because you’re not at work.”

She said to make time to email, text or video chat with the people you rely on.

“I do think there’s something to the Facetime part of it, where you can see the person or hear them, and you realize you’re having a connection with them.”

Be sure to exercise.

“The weather’s getting better so even walking outside, running outside, biking outside, we can do those things safely.”

Use the tools you can access.

Things like mindfulness and meditation apps can help calm anxiety.

Reach out to others.

Altruism makes people focus on something beyond their own worries and relieves stress.

“Try to identify people who you think are having a harder time than you, whether that’s an elderly person living nearby or a family that you know who is having difficulty for whatever reason,” continued Perkins.

Know the danger signs that suggest you or a family member needs professional help.

For more information on how to handle the pandemic, visit capecodhealthcare.org.