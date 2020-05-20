Cape Cod Healthcare Resuming Clinical Care Services

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is resuming clinical care services, in accordance with the state’s reopening plan.

Patients who have a surgery, test or procedure that has been delayed, are asked to contact their clinical care provider for guidance.

“This is welcomed news for patients on Cape Cod who may have had to defer care due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a statement from Cape Cod Healthcare.

Cape Cod Healthcare physicians will be prioritizing the scheduling of non-emergent, in-person cases according to state guidelines.

They will also be continuing to offer telehealth services to patients whenever possible.

“We continue to strongly encourage patients to seek medical care for any urgent healthcare needs as we have seen patients in need of serious medical attention who have waited too long to visit the hospital,” said the statement.

“Our healthcare facilities, urgent care centers and hospitals are safe, and our staff are prepared to address your needs.”

Here’s what you should expect to see if you visit a Cape Cod Healthcare hospital or facility:

Use of masks and face coverings by everyone in the facility

Screening of possible COVID-19 symptoms for all incoming patients

Separate care zones for COVID and non-COVID care

Social distancing measures in waiting rooms and other areas

Frequent cleanings and disinfecting

Continued restrictions for hospital visitors

For more information on Cape Cod resources, click here.