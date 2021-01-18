Cape Cod Healthcare Says Some Kids Are Struggling With Pandemic

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Healthcare is reminding parents that adolescents have their own specific challenges during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, extroverted children may be having a particularly hard time according to specialists at Cape Cod Healthcare’s Centers of Behavioral Health.

“For some kids who are more socially connected, and the existential meaning in their life is related to their social peer group and friendship networks, this is devastating,” said Cape Cod Healthcare psychiatrist Bart Main.

Another struggle that kids are facing is learning to read social cues, which is an ability kids are still developing throughout childhood. When half of an individual’s face is covered with a mask it makes it difficult for kids to develop those skills.

Parents should look out for these extra signs that their child may need extra help.

-Changes in mood that are not typical for the child

-Change in behavior

– A loss of interest in hobbies

-Changes in sleep

-Changes in appetite

-Changes in appearance or hygiene

-Risky behavior such as using drugs or alcohol

-Thoughts about suicide