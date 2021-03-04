You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Stresses Responsibility After Vaccinations

March 4, 2021

HYANNIS – As some Cape Cod residents prepare to receive their first or second coronavirus vaccine doses, Cape Cod Healthcare is urging the public to remain responsible after they’ve been inoculated.

Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Kevin Mulroy reminded residents that there is currently not enough data to determine that those who have received coronavirus vaccine doses cannot carry the virus at low levels.

Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccinations are shown to be roughly 95% effective, while the new one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is shown to be about 72% effective.

With that in mind, Cape Cod Healthcare said practices that have become common amid the pandemic–such as wearing face coverings and social distancing–should continue to be maintained after shots are received, as those who have not yet been vaccinated could still be at risk.

It’s also uncertain how long vaccine antibodies last.

Mulroy added that despite the idea that virus prevention measures should still be carried out, there remains hope that restrictions can be eased more and more as the vaccination process continues.

