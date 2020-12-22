You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Supports Local Food Pantries

Cape Cod Healthcare Supports Local Food Pantries

December 22, 2020

 

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that it is providing financial support for local organizations providing food and ready-made meals to Cape residents in need.

The $55,000 in grant funding will go towards benefiting three nonprofit groups serving individuals and families across the region who suffer from food insecurity. 

$15,000 has been awarded to the Falmouth Service Center to support its food pantry during the holiday season.

The organization provides necessities as well as food for those who live or work in Falmouth, Mashpee and at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Another $15,000 grant was received by the Yarmouth Food Pantry, which provides service as a food pantry and distribution center for more than 3,000 families and 8,000 individuals in the region.

Barnstable Public Schools Meal/Service Program was awarded a $25,000 grant by Cape Cod Healthcare to continue to provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunches for all Barnstable youth.

The program began in the spring, when schools switched to remote and hybrid learning environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“This year, more than ever, we must pay close attention to our community and lead with our hearts. Cape Cod Healthcare is supporting food pantries and meal distribution programs to assist in this critical need,” said Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, in a statement. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 