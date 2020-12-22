Cape Cod Healthcare Supports Local Food Pantries

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that it is providing financial support for local organizations providing food and ready-made meals to Cape residents in need.

The $55,000 in grant funding will go towards benefiting three nonprofit groups serving individuals and families across the region who suffer from food insecurity.

$15,000 has been awarded to the Falmouth Service Center to support its food pantry during the holiday season.

The organization provides necessities as well as food for those who live or work in Falmouth, Mashpee and at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Another $15,000 grant was received by the Yarmouth Food Pantry, which provides service as a food pantry and distribution center for more than 3,000 families and 8,000 individuals in the region.

Barnstable Public Schools Meal/Service Program was awarded a $25,000 grant by Cape Cod Healthcare to continue to provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunches for all Barnstable youth.

The program began in the spring, when schools switched to remote and hybrid learning environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, more than ever, we must pay close attention to our community and lead with our hearts. Cape Cod Healthcare is supporting food pantries and meal distribution programs to assist in this critical need,” said Michael Lauf, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, in a statement.