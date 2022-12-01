Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits

HYANNIS – An open meeting will be hosted on December 8 by Cape Cod Healthcare to go over their Community Benefits program.

Residents are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions about the program, as the organization is seeking ways to improve their strategic implementation and identify the biggest health needs across the region.

The event will take place at the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors’ location along Mid-Tech Drive in West Yarmouth from 10 to 11 a.m. Attendance is free, but those who are going are advised to register in advance.

To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.