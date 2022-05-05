Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Urgent Care Hours

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has updated the hours for urgent care centers.

Sites that provide COVID rapid testing along with treatment for ailments like joint pain and respiratory issues will now be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Urgent care sites on the Cape will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cape Cod Healthcare’s urgent care sites can be accessed year-round in Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, and Sandwich. The seasonal site in Osterville will reopen on May 6, while a new center operating seasonally will open later this year in Orleans.

To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.