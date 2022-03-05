Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has updated their patient visitation and accompaniment policy.

Visitation of patients will still be strongly discouraged, but permitted under current guidelines including screening, masking and with specific time windows, said officials.

Visiting hours are from 11 am to 6 pm daily, and visitors must self-screen for respiratory illness symptoms and fever as well as wear a mask at all times. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed, and no visitors will be permitted for COVID positive patients, with the exception for end of life.

The exceptions as outlined by CCHC officials are as follows:

1) Visitors: 2 per patient per day will be allowed. The visitor(s) will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness per hospital policy and be required to wear a mask. 2) Labor and Delivery: 1 support person and 1 visitor will be allowed. The support person and visitor will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness per hospital policy and be required to wear a mask. 3) Emergency Department: 1 visitor will be allowed. The visitor will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness per hospital policy and be required to wear a mask. 4) END of LIFE: 2 visitors will be allowed at one time. The visitor(s) will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness per hospital policy and be required to wear a mask. 5) COVID-19 positive patients: Visitation will only be considered at end-of-life situations and reviewed on a case-by-case basis in advance of visit. 6) Accompaniment: In those situations where it is of benefit to either the patient or the provider for the patient to have either a caregiver or family member accompany them to the facility, the visitor (one only) will be allowed. The visitor will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness and fever per hospital policy and be required to wear a mask at all times. When the visitor is not able to physically be with the patient (during actual procedure time, etc.) the visitor may be asked to wait outside of the facility or in a specified waiting area depending on social distancing guidelines (providing a cell phone number) and will be contacted to return when the patient is ready. Examples of these situations include but are not limited to: