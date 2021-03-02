You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare to Resume Patient Visits

Cape Cod Healthcare to Resume Patient Visits

March 2, 2021

HYANNIS – The visitation policy for non-coronavirus patients at Cape Cod Healthcare’s medical centers has been changed.

One visitor will be allowed to visit per day and per patient during visiting hours, which are daily from noon to 6 p.m. COVID-19 patients will not be able to accept any visitors, and no one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit.

All visitors must wear face coverings and will be screened for respiratory illness and fever symptoms.

Exceptions to these rules include for end of life care, labor and delivery, and those accompanying outpatients.

