Cape Cod Hospital Expands Pediatric Care

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced a new partnership between Cape Cod Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital that will expand pediatric care for the Cape and Islands region.

Beginning this month, Boston Children’s physicians will provide 24/7 medical services and clinical consultation for Cape Cod Hospital’s pediatric program.

The collaboration includes Cape Cod Hospital’s inpatient unit, newborn nursery and labor and delivery unit, alongside consultations to its emergency department.

“In times of crisis, our patients want to be near loved ones rather than travel for care. Now, Boston Children’s Hospital will bring their clinicians’ hands-on expertise here,” said President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf.

New pediatric services will be provided by Boston Children’s, including interactive video technology to support pre-transport decisions and care for critically ill newborns requiring transfer, said CCHC officials.

The partnership will also bolster training for high-risk clinical scenarios.

“Boston Children’s Hospital is committed to providing access to the highest quality, integrated pediatric care to patients and families throughout Massachusetts, preferably as close to home as possible,” said President and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital Dr. Kevin Churchwell in the statement.

“We look forward to working together with the exceptional staff at Cape Cod Hospital — as well as other providers on the Cape — to strengthen our shared ability to bring specialized pediatric care closer to the patients and families of Cape Cod.”

Lauf said that Falmouth Hospital is already benefiting from Boston Children’s Hospital expertise, and that this partnership is an extension of services meant to improve pediatric care for the whole region.