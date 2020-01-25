Cape Cod Hospital Receives Distinction for Spine Surgery

HYANNIS–Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has recognized Cape Cod Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center+ for spine surgery.

Healthcare centers that receive this designation provide expert analysis and care for patients, leading to fewer readmissions and complications after surgeries. These facilities must maintain national accreditation to receive the distinction.

Centers with the distinction are also recognized for their cost efficiency; on average, according to Cape Cod Healthcare, centers with the designation are 20% more cost efficient than those without it.

For more information, visit www.capecodhealth.org and www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.