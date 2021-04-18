Cape Cod Islands And Water Protection

BARNSTABLE – The Cape and Islands Water Protection Fund Management has recently voted to award its first set of subsidies of over 71 million for projects happening in towns around the Cape.

“Through collaboration and a commitment to the environmental stewardship of this special peninsula, we’re finally seeing real dollars arrive on Cape Cod to solve the region’s $4 billion wastewater problem,” said State Senator Julian Cyr

To be eligible for funding projects had to include innovative strategies and alternative septic system technologies, water quality and wastewater management planning, the construction of sewer collection systems and wastewater treatment plants, and the implementations of drainage improvements and water treatment programs to improve water quality.

