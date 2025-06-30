You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod League team recognizes nonprofit that helps sick and disabled children

Cape Cod League team recognizes nonprofit that helps sick and disabled children

June 30, 2025

BOURNE – The Bourne Braves honored children with serious illnesses and disabilities at a special Cape Cod League game last week.

During a game versus the Falmouth Commodores, the Braves recognized the nonprofit “Team IMPACT”, which matches sick children with college athletic teams nationwide, with the goal of creating a life-changing experience.

Bourne field manager Scott Landers is also the head baseball coach at Oswego State University, where his team was matched with a boy with cerebral palsy, and they formed a close bond which has lasted beyond the boy’s graduation from the program.

If you know a child or team who may be interested, visit www.teamimpact.org.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


