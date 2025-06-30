Cape Cod League team recognizes nonprofit that helps sick and disabled children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Bourne Braves honored children with serious illnesses and disabilities at a special Cape Cod League game last week.

During a game versus the Falmouth Commodores, the Braves recognized the nonprofit “Team IMPACT”, which matches sick children with college athletic teams nationwide, with the goal of creating a life-changing experience.

Bourne field manager Scott Landers is also the head baseball coach at Oswego State University, where his team was matched with a boy with cerebral palsy, and they formed a close bond which has lasted beyond the boy’s graduation from the program.

If you know a child or team who may be interested, visit www.teamimpact.org.