Cape Cod Mall to Temporarily Close Due to Virus, Target Remaining Open

HYANNIS-Simon Property Group has advised that the Cape Cod Mall, along with all of their other properties, will be closing starting tonight at 7 p.m. due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Closures across Simon’s network are expected to go until March 29. The group cited the safety of shoppers, employees, and retailers as reasoning behind the temporary closures.

Target has advised that although they are located at the mall, they will remain open as long as local grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.