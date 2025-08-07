Cape Cod man pleads guilty to threatening violence against a federal official and their relatives

DENNIS – A Cape Cod man has pleaded guilty to threatening to murder prominent Federal officials and their family.

Michael P. Mahoney, 62 years old of South Dennis, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting Interstate threats to injure another person after reportedly calling the relative of a federal official while they were having dinner at a restaurant.

Call records traced back to Mahoney at his South Dennis residence.

He faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 dollar fine.

The following is the full statement from the Office of the United States Attorney Leah B. Foley: