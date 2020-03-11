Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps Seeks Volunteers Amid Virus Concerns

HYANNIS – As the threat of coronavirus looms the Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps is seeking volunteers to assist with emergency response efforts.

The mission of the Corps, which is part of Barnstable County’s Department of Health and Environment, is to engage volunteers to strengthen public health and emergency response, and build community resiliency.

The volunteers provide assistance year-round on the Cape in responding to public health or weather emergencies.

Diana Gaumond, the director of the Corps, said they are always seeking volunteers, but the need may intensify with COVID-19.

“We’re hoping to just get more volunteers on board in case there is any way we can support health departments,” Gaumond said.

There could be a need for assistance when it comes to contact tracing if the virus spreads to Cape Cod.

“It would be to back up our resources if they get overwhelmed,” she said.

There have been more than 118,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally resulting in more than 4,200 deaths.

The number of positive tests in Massachusetts was up to 41 as of Monday night.

“There is no problem on the Cape at the moment, but it is a virus that spreads pretty quickly once it does get into a community,” Gaumond said.

She said nobody should panic, but the county needs to be prepared in case an outbreak does occur.

A volunteer reception center recruitment event will be held Saturday at the Open Cape Building at the County Complex in Barnstable Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Corps will have members on hand to discuss volunteer opportunities and to register interested individuals.

“We do like to have healthcare professionals – doctors and nurses – but we also have nonclinical volunteers who also can play useful roles,” Gaumond said.

Gaumond said the Corps is focusing on education programs when it comes to COVID-19 and that volunteers can be helpful with the effort.

“They are just in general about epidemics and pandemics and this one in particular,” she said. “And ways that people can help to prepare themselves, keep safe and hopefully avoid catching it.”

Gaumond said there is a lot of misinformation related to the virus.

“We think people need good, solid information to avoid panicking,” she said.

The Corps has about 250 volunteers, but that number can decrease during the winter months for storms as many do not live in the region year-round.

“We like to have a nice deep bench so that when we do have an event we have people on hand who can help out,” Gaumond said.

The corps also provides training programs, including Stop the Bleed, CPR and more.