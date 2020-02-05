Cape Cod National Seashore Announces Turkey Hunting Season Dates

EASTHAM – The 2020 Cape Cod National Seashore turkey hunting season runs April 27 through May 16, which is the first three weeks of the state’s four-week turkey season.

The spring youth turkey hunt is April 25.

National Seashore officials said that the spring turkey hunt will be consistent with most of Massachusetts Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations.

A National Seashore turkey hunting permit is required in addition to the state hunting license and state turkey permit.

The April 25 2020 youth turkey hunt does not require additional permitting through the seashore beyond state licensing requirements.

State regulations restrict turkey hunting to Monday through Saturday, from one half-hour before sunrise until noon.

A turkey hunting permit application can be found on the Cape Cod National Seashore website at www.nps.gov/caco/

Turkey hunting permit applications will need to be postmarked by March 31.

The application includes all information needed to enter the spring turkey hunt lottery.