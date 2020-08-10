National Seashore Names New Administrative and Business Services Officer

WELLFLEET – Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom has announced that Stacey Ann Ferguson has been selected to serve as their new Administrative and Business Services Officer.

Ferguson joined the National Park Service in 2018 and has served as the Business Manager for the Deputy Director for Management and Administration in Washington, D.C for the past two years.

Born and raised in Holyoke, Ferguson said she is thrilled to return to Massachusetts in this new role.

Ferguson and her family have enjoyed many family vacations to the Seashore over the years.

She has extensive service with the Peace Corps and started in volunteer service in Morocco.

Ferguson then served as a primary staff member at the Peace Corps in Washington, D.C. for over eight and a half years.

During her tenure, she served as a regional recruiter, gender education specialist and as a country desk officer, supporting a diverse portfolio of administrative operations and programming in China, Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Timor Leste.

Ferguson holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Westfield State College, a License in Practical Nursing from McFatter Technical Center, and a graduate degree in Women’s Health from Suffolk University.