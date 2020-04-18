Cape Cod National Seashore Urges Cooperation During COVID-19

WELLFLEET – Officials at Cape Cod National Seashore have discovered vandalism and dumping at seashore locations and have observed numerous regulations not being followed.

Construction materials were dumped in the Doane Rock area in Eastham, household trash was dumped at Great Island in Wellfleet, and fencing was vandalized in Truro.

In addition, there have been increased violations, including pets on trails in shorebird areas, and bicycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs on trails.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, including the national seashore,” said Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

“Following guidance from the administration, CDC public health guidance, and the governor’s orders, we are maintaining essential functions with a small staff at the Seashore. We do not have the resources to address these careless acts. We will issue citations to those who do not follow regulations, and we may be forced to close areas of the seashore if violations continue.”

All public buildings in the seashore, including restrooms, are closed and trash cans have been removed to reduce staff exposure to illness.

Residents and visitors coming to the Seashore must adhere to the following regulations to avoid a citation and fines up to $5000:

Pack out all trash, including food scraps and pet waste.

Follow pet regulations:

Pets must always be leashed, they are never allowed on unpaved trails, and they must be kept out of posted shorebird protection areas.

Follow bike regulations:

Bikes are allowed on paved areas and fire roads only, they are not allowed on unpaved trails or on beaches.

Dirt bikes and ATVs are not allowed on trails within the seashore.

No dumping is allowed

Littering is not allowed

“We understand how important it is for people to have the opportunity to get outdoors to relieve some of the stress that COVID-19 is causing,” continued Carlstrom.

“We urge the public to respect their seashore, follow all guidance and regulations, and act responsibly.”

For more information on the National Seashore, visit NPCA.org.