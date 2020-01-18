Cape Cod Parent Resource Fair is Next Saturday

BARNSTABLE–Cape Cod Moms will be holding their 3rd annual Cape Cod Parent Resource Fair next Saturday, January 25.

Educational and fun information for parents will be provided in the Café of Cape Cod Community College, in partnership with Bridgeview Montessori School, Cape Cod Healthcare, and the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“The key is to make everybody connected in this community, because the more connected you are, the more you know about everything, the harder it is to leave,” explained Amy Leonardi, owner of Cape Cod Moms.

“You really want to build your parenting and caregiver network.”

Topics such as empowering children about body safety, reading, and navigating grief as a family will be brought up at the fair. The event will also offer live music, raffle giveaways, activities for children, and more.

“You can come check out this table, and while that may not be a resource you knew about or need, moms and dads are the best sources of referrals for each other,” Leonardi continued.

“So, they may think, ‘Oh, I don’t need that, but my friend does.'”

Tickets are $2 for adults and children can enter for free. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, including how to buy tickets, click here.