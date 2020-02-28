Cape Cod Physicians Get Ready to Dance at Annual Fundraiser on Saturday Night

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare doctors will be dancing on Saturday night to raise money for the Cape Wellness Collaborative (CWC).

The fourth annual “Dancing with the Docs” kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Resort and Conference Center in Hyannis.

Physicians are paired with local professional dancers at the black tie event and are judged on their techniques and style.

CWC is a local non-profit that provides free integrative therapies to people with cancer.

To date, the Dancing with the Docs events have raised more than $340,000 to support the CWC’s services for patients.