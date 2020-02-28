You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Physicians Get Ready to Dance at Annual Fundraiser on Saturday Night

Cape Cod Physicians Get Ready to Dance at Annual Fundraiser on Saturday Night

February 28, 2020

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare doctors will be dancing on Saturday night to raise money for the Cape Wellness Collaborative (CWC).

The fourth annual “Dancing with the Docs” kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Resort and Conference Center in Hyannis.

Physicians are paired with local professional dancers at the black tie event and are judged on their techniques and style.

CWC is a local non-profit that provides free integrative therapies to people with cancer.

To date, the Dancing with the Docs events have raised more than $340,000 to support the CWC’s services for patients.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 