Cape Cod Radio Hosts Removed as Part of iHeartMedia’s Nationwide Cuts

HYANNIS – WCOD’s morning show hosts Dan Mahoney and Stephanie Viva were among those who were impacted by iHeartMedia’s nationwide layoffs this week.

The long-time co-hosts and production director Marylee Kelly were laid off on Wednesday as part of the company’s attempt to modernize and take advantage of the investments they made in technology and artificial intelligence.

As part of their re-structuring last year, iHeartMedia also eliminated local news operations from WXTK.

The company operates more than 850 radio stations across the country, including 18 in Massachusetts.

The layoffs and changes have made an impact on the Cape’s listening audience, who have shared their disappointment on the lack of local programming on social media.

With the future of local radio unknown, the move reinforces CCB-Media’s mission to serve the community with local news, information and music that informs and entertains residents on the Cape and Islands.

As a locally-owned and operated, award-winning media company for nearly 50 years, CCB-Media has grown to include four radio stations with local on-air talent and CapeCod.com, that focuses on local news, feature stories, events and more without having to pay a subscription.

“We curate our music thoughtfully based on what our Cape Cod listeners want to hear,” said Managing Partner Greg Bone. “Artificial Intelligence is not creating our playlists; local people who have decades of local radio experience are. Our on-air talent are your neighbors. They live in Sandwich, Cotuit, Barnstable Village or even on your street.”

That message is echoed by Operations Manager Wayne White who has been with the company for over 20 years.

“Being local is the cornerstone of this company and always has been,” said White. “For decades, our programming has been about entertaining and informing our local audience.”

CCB-Media also operates the longest and only radio newsroom on the Cape that is dedicated to local news that affects the region.

Whether it’s coverage on wastewater, shark studies, elections or legislation, all of the local stories can be read on CapeCod.com and heard on all four of CCB-Media’s stations, 99.9 the Q, Ocean 104.7, Cape Country 104 and Cape Classical 107.5.

“Our news, music, and on-air talent emanate from our offices,” said Bone. “We are Main Street USA, quite literally, with offices on West Main Street in Hyannis across from Barnstable High School.”

As Cape Cod faces an uncertain future on what will happen in the radio community, CCB-Media wants to remind residents that they’re not going anywhere and they are dedicated to continuing local programming.

“Local knowledge and insider view cannot be faked; we connect with our business partners, our listeners, and community organizations in an authentic way because we know,” said Bone. “We get it. We live here.”