Cape Cod Real Estate Closes 2019 on High Note

BARNSTABLE – The real estate market on Cape Cod closed out 2019 with a solid December.

Barnstable County Register of Deeds John Meade reports that the volume of sales was up 11.4 percent from December 2018 and up 21.4 percent in total value of sales.

There was also a 7.1 percent rise in the median individual property sale vale to $375,000, and a 57 percent increase in the volume of mortgage activity.

“We had a quieter November and made up for it with a strong December,” Meade said. “Good news overall.”

Meade said it is too soon to determine if the strong December will become a trend as we continue through the first quarter of 2020.

“I’m always hesitant to put a lot of credence into one month’s activity in determining how we are going to be doing going forward,” Meade said.

“You need six months to see what is really going on to make sure you are in a slump or you or not, or you are in a go, go period.”

Meade said the market for 2019 was as predicted with not many changes from 2018.

The slight dip in sales volume can mostly be attributed to a sharp decline in the number of foreclosure deeds.

There were only 138 foreclosures for the year compared to 243 in 2018, a 43.2 percent drop. In December, foreclosures were down 52.2 percent from 2018.

“If you take foreclosures out of the picture, we were basically 30 sales, over the whole course of the year, different from the year before,” Meade said.

Meade said forecasts for 2020 are more of the same.

“It may be a pick up if interest rates stay low,” he said. “If the economy keeps cooking we’ll see some bumps, but I don’t expect anything spectacular either way.”

Meade said the highlight of the year was the increase in mortgage activity.

Mortgage volume was up 16.9 percent over 2019 after the 57 percent increase in December.

“That, together with the fact that we are seeing the value of sales go up, has allowed a lot of folks to get into the refinance market and take advantage of that,” Meade said.

There were about 2,000 more mortgages in 2019 compared to 2018.

“That’s a substantial increase and that’s all due to the fact that the rates are as low as they are,” he said.

The median individual sales value for the year was also up 2.7 percent.