Cape Cod Real Estate Market Opens Strong in 2020

BARNSTABLE – The real estate market on Cape Cod is off to a great start for 2020.

Barnstable County Register of Deeds John Meade reports an increase in the volume of sales of 17.4 percent from last January.

The total value of sales was up 2 percent from the previous year and the median individual property sale value was up 6.8 percent to $375,000.

There was also a 59 percent boost in the volume of mortgage activity from last January.

“A really strong start to 2020,” Meade said.

The first quarter of the year is typically the slowest of the year for the region.

“It’s nice to get off to a strong start with it,” Meade said. “This level of activity, however, is still relatively low compared to what we will see in the spring – knock on wood.”

Meade said interest rates have a lot to do with the high level of sales and mortgage activity.

“They are as low as we’ve seen them,” he said. “People are out there refinancing or taking home equity loans and doing some things taking advantage of these low rates.”

Although the weather has been mild during the winter, Meade does not believe that has been a factor as the sales process generally takes 60 to 90 days.

“So people buying in January were probably looking at things in November and then signing their purchase and sales agreements and then doing their due diligence and then eventually closing in January,” Meade said.

Meade said if the rest of the winter brings more inclement weather, it could push market activity off until later in the spring.

“With the nice weather that we are having now and a lack of snow, effectively, so people can see the property and things like that, it could keep a steady improvement in sales because people can look in January and February,” he said. “That should get us a little earlier start in the spring for our spring market.”