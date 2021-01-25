Cape Cod Transportation Budget Under Review

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Joint Transportation Committee met earlier this month and discussed the fiscal budget for 2021.

“All our eyes are on funding right now,” said Cape Cod Regional Transportation Association, Deputy Administer Noah Berger.

The state budget approved an additional 3.5 million dollar budget for all Regional Transportation Associations’s for operating assistance, and out of that additional funding the CCRTA was awarded $160,000.

A separate 3.5 million was made available for discretionary projects by the state, and the CCRTA expressed hope that would also lead to additional funding.

Both the Buzzards Bay Connector and SmartDART were funded through discretionary funding in years past.

Federally it remains unclear how much the CCRTA will receive in FY21 appropriations and stimulus funding.

“We haven’t seen the exact number for the appropriations, but we are assuming that will be similar to last year’s funding, so that is what we’re preparing for,” said Berger,

“On the stimulus side the devil is definitely in the details. I think there are various interpretations that range from zero dollars coming to us or several million”.