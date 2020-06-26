Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Focusing on Early Education and Child Care

HYANNIS – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force say that early education and child care is one of the most important factors in reopening the economy.

“As we talk about reopening the economy you can’t have that conversation in a vacuum,” said state representative and task force member Sarah Peake.

“People can’t go back to work if there is no childcare available for their children.”

According to a report the task force received regarding Massachusetts budget and policies, the childcare sector will need a budget of $690 million over coming months to safely reopen.

Of the 263 childcare centers on Cape Cod, 19 have indicated and been approved to reopen.

No centers on Martha’s Vineyard have filed or been approved to reopen, while four on Nantucket have been.

To combat these issues, the task force has formed a sub-group that focuses on child care and early education.

“What is clear is that there’s several concerns and its very broad reaching,” said Peake.

One major concern is the economic viability of childcare workers and centers and what steps need to be taken to ensure that the centers can reopen.

“Nationally across the country about 60 percent of childcare providers were forced to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Peake said.

“All have seen a loss in revenue and many here on the Cape have made the decision that they are not reopening and some have said without state and federal assistance they will not ever be able to reopen.”

Peake added that access to childcare was already a major issue before the pandemic and that it has become even more acute now.

Childcare facilities will be facing restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

“From a financial perspective, a center that needed 24 children in a classroom in order to just make their payroll is now being required to have 10 children, so they’re going to be at half capacity but the same staffing,” said task force member and Executive Director of Cape Cod Children’s Place Cindy Horgan.

Cross contamination restrictions will also prohibit child care professionals from helping one another.

If a teacher wants to step out of a classroom briefly, another teacher will not be able to watch that classroom with the restrictions in place.

Another factor compounding the issue is the closing of overnight camps, day camps, and town recreation programs for the summer.

“We are talking about a population that is much broader and much bigger than just your traditional birth to pre-k type of age group but really going on up to the middle of middle school years I would say,” said Peake.

Labor shortages have also played a factor into the child care issues as the number of J-1 and H-2B visa workers is below what it is in a typical year.

Programs are estimating that they will be losing between decreased enrollment, staffing needs, and PPE, roughly $8-20,000 a month.

According to Horgan, some facilities say they can only survive a couple more months under these conditions.

While the childcare sector faces challenges in the reopening process, the main focus of the task force is on the safety of the children.

“I’m really concerned about the impact on healthy child development and brain development with the way that we’re going to have to restructure the work that we do,” said Horgan.

For more Iinformation on the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, click here.